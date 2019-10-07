Japan's Coast Guard says a North Korean fishing vessel has sunk after it collided with a Japanese fisheries patrol boat, with all 20 of its crewmembers thrown into the sea.

The Coast Guard says the 1300-tonne Japanese fisheries patrol boat Okuni and the North Korean steel boat collided on Monday off the northern Japanese coast, at a location about 350km northwest of the Noto Peninsula.

The Fisheries Agency says its patrol vessel, joined by Coast Guard aircraft and ships, has rescued an unspecified number of North Korean fishermen and is searching for the others.

Fisheries Agency officials said the Japanese patrol ship had no major damage and was able to move on its own.

Japan's coast guard said some of its aircraft and vessels were headed to the area to join the search for the North Koreans, whose boat apparently was seriously damaged.

The Fisheries Agency said the collision was in an area known as Yamatotai, off the Noto Peninsula.

Kuwahara told reporters that the North Korean boat had made an unauthorised entry into the Japanese exclusive economic zone and that the collision occurred just as the Japanese patrol boat was warning it to move out.

The area is known as rich ground for squid fishing. Japan has stepped up patrols in the area as North Korean poaching has surged.

Experts say the increase is due to North Korea's campaign to boost fish harvests.

In June, Japan's coast guard pushed more than 300 North Korean boats back from the same waters. Japan also said an armed North Korean fishing boat "threatened" a Japanese patrol ship in August.

