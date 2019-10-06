Pennsylvania state police say a groom-to-be sexually assaulted one of his wife's bridesmaids two days before their wedding.

Authorities say the victim, from Oregon, told officials that she was sexually assaulted in a downstairs men's locker room at a hotel in Smithfield on August 30.

Daniel Carney allegedly sexually assaulted his bride-to-be's bridesmaid just two days before they tied the knot. Photo / WNEP

The 29-year-old woman had been staying at the hotel for Carney's wedding on September 1.

On the night of the attack, the wedding party and guests were celebrating when groom-to-be Daniel Carney took the victim, who had blacked out from drinking, to the locker room. Surveillance footage reportedly shows Carney fondling her and removing her bikini bottoms, WNEP reported.

The crime allegedly stopped when the bride-to-be walked into the locker room and saw what was happening and put up a physical fight with her now-husband.

Daniel Carney and his now-wife. Photo / WNEP-TV

Carney, who has admitted his assault to investigators, has been charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of an unconscious person and indecent assault, prosecutors have revealed.

Despite the assault, a friend told WNEP that the couple still got married.