Former ambulance officer John Bowie has been arrested over the disappearance of northern NSW mother Roxlyn Bowie almost 40 years ago.

Mrs Bowie, then 31, was last seen at her Walgett home on Saturday 5 June 1982. She left behind her husband and two children, who were aged six and almost two.

A coronial inquest in 2014 found Mrs Bowie had died but her body had never been found.

Detectives investigating her disappearance arrested a 69-year-old man at a Queensland correctional facility on Friday. The man is John Bowie, who was her husband at the time, according to media reports.

Roxlyn Bowie went missing from her home in Walgett in northern New South Wales in 1982. Photo / Supplied

Bowie has denied any involvement in her disappearance and said "I didn't do it" when approached by A Current Affair on Friday.

The case had been followed up by Queensland police service's Homicide Cold Case Investigation team despite occuring nearly 40 years ago.

Mr Bowie will be extradited to NSW on Saturday, news.com.au reports.

The family of Roxlyn Bowie said the news was "bittersweet" in a statement from her daughter, Brenda Boyd.

"Today's news is a very bittersweet moment for our family," she said. "There isn't a day that goes by that I don't think about Mum and how kind, caring and loving she was."

Her husband John has been arrested over her disappearance. Photo / Supplied

"There are many things I miss about her, including her shy and sweet smile. She was a devoted mother — my brother and I never doubted how loved we were. She, too, was so loved by those who were lucky to meet her."

"I'm so thankful that police never forgot about Mum and never gave up trying to find out why she was so cruelly taken away from us.

"As we are still coming to terms with this news, our family requests privacy at this time."

In November 2018 police drained a dam near Walgett and searched the ground. They have also posted a $1 million dollar reward for information. In March this year, the family home was examined using blood detection agents.

Robbery and Serious Crime Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty, praised the work of investigators.

"We've had a dedicated team of detectives working on this investigation to uncover what happened to Roxlyn Bowie nearly four decades ago," Det Supt Doherty said.

"The resolve of our investigators proves that we will continue to search for the truth — no matter how many years may pass."