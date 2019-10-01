A Florida man is facing multiple charges after being caught on camera severing the brake lines on electric scooters in the city of Fort Lauderdale.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that police have stated Randall Thomas Williams, 59, was captured on surveillance video walking up to a pair of electric scooters and tampering with the handlebars and wheels and then walking away.

Police later found a total of 20 of the scooters, which can be hired using smartphone apps, that had their brake lines cut.

It's not known if anyone was injured by the man's actions and police say they are yet to ascertain a motive.

Police say that since April more than 140 electric scooters have been vandalised — most within two blocks of where Williams lives.

Randall Thomas Williams, 59, has been charged over the damage. Photo / Broward Sheriff's Office

All of them received identical damage and Williams also placed white stickers over the QR codes that the app uses to activate the scooters.

The cost of repairing the 20 scooters Williams is accused of damaging totals about US$1400 ($2242) and the revenue that the 140 damaged scooters would have generated is still being calculated.

Police watched Williams as he used alleyways and shadows to move around the neighbourhood.

He was seen loitering near scooters and using a sharp object to cut the wires.

Police arrested him on Sunday, seizing gloves, wire cutters and pliers.

During police questioning, Williams requested a lawyer saying he "did not want to dig himself into a grave", the arrest report stated.

Williams is charged with criminal mischief, resisting an officer without violence, loitering and prowling and has been bailed.

New Zealand recently recorded its first known death from e-scooters after Toben John Hunt, 23, died after falling from a Lime scooter in downtown Auckland.

A witness to the fatal crash says he believes the front wheel may have locked up - sending Hunt flying over the handlebars.

However, Auckland Council says there is nothing to suggest mechanical failure played any role in the death.

The matter has been referred to the Coroner.