Toben John Hunt has been named as the young man who died after an accident on a Lime scooter.

Hunt, 23, died in hospital at the weekend after falling off a Lime scooter in downtown Auckland on Monday.

Police released his name this morning after confirming he died over the weekend.

Hunt's death has been referred to the Coroner and his family have asked for privacy.

His funeral is planned for Saturday.

Toben John Hunt, 23, died when he fell from a Lime scooter. Photo / Supplied

The family thanked those who had been in touch with them since the accident that claimed their son - who is referred to as "Toby.''

"We want to thank everyone who has reached out to us in the last week. We are extremely grateful for the love and support we have received.''

A witness to the fatal crash says he believes the front wheel may have locked up - sending Hunt flying over the handlebars.

Jeff Young, a Remuera property valuer, witnessed the crash and told the Herald yesterday that it appeared the scooter's front wheel may have locked up.

Young was driving along Westhaven Drive toward the Harbour Bridge when he saw Hunt in the left-hand road lane about 30 to 50 metres in front of him and travelling about 15km/h to 20km/h.

He said Hunt, who was not wearing a helmet, appeared to get into trouble and veered to the right.

Young said Hunt could have been looking around "even looking to hear or see me, thinking 'I'm on the road probably not doing the right thing'."

"In the process he was thrown over. It was like the rear wheel came up and threw him off which probably told me his front wheel must have locked up in some way, which meant the handlebars could have been locked to one side," he said.

The accident happened on Monday, September 16.

Paramedics were called to Westhaven Dr, St Mary's Bay, just after 6pm that night after reports of a "motor vehicle accident".

A St John spokeswoman said at the time they arrived at the scene just before 6.30pm.

St John staff treated a person said to be in a critical condition who was then taken to Auckland City Hospital.

The man's death is said to be the first related to an electric scooter in New Zealand.