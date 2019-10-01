Warning: Graphic content

A US woman is being hunted by the police, accused of holding a woman hostage for two days, raping and torturing her over an alleged US$180 ($288) debt.

Laura Ann Palmer, also known as Seven, is wanted by police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the disturbing attack which saw her use a gun, power drill, and acid to rape and torture her victim.

Palmer, 35, allegedly also allowed two male accomplices to rape the victim after she came to Palmer's apartment on September 9.

After the men's brutal assault, Palmer reportedly took the woman into a bathroom alone, strip-searching her before sexually assaulting her with the gun and threatening to kill her, reports Tulsa World.

Palmer is also said to have cut into the woman's head before pouring acid into the open wound.

She then allegedly pressed the bit of a power drill into the victim's arm.

The terrified woman was eventually able to escape, fleeing on foot while calling for help.

A subsequent police search turned up the gun and power drill.

Tulsa Police Sergeant Jillian Phippen told Tulsa World: "We don't always see female-to-female violence to this degree."

Palmer has been charged with first-degree rape by instrumentation, kidnapping, and other serious charges and will be held in lieu of a US$500,000 bond when arrested.