A mother refused to let her 13-year-old daughter walk alone to the convenience store just two minutes away. A father barricaded his front porch with chairs to stop his daughter from wandering down to play on the sidewalk. Another mother snapped at her 2-year-old son every time he waddled over to their yard's gate.

Parents in the rural community of Bridgeton in southern New Jersey have been haunted by the same question for the last two weeks: What happened to little Dulce Maria Alavez?

The disappearance of Dulce, 5 — and the possibility she was abducted in the daytime from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.