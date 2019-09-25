In a positive situation where technology is "spying" on us, a man's Apple Watch detected his fall off the bike and automatically called 911.

Bob Burdett was riding in Washington when the bike flipped and slammed him head-first on to the pavement. The fall knocked Burdett unconscious and his Apple Watch detected the fall and called for emergency help.

His son Gabe, who was waiting for his father at their usual meeting spot, got a text from his dad's Apple Watch letting him know that it had "detected a Hard Fall" accompanied by his location, a viral Facebook post revealed.

Gabe Burdett posted to Facebook to share the amazing technology. Photo / Facebook

Gabe drove straight to the scene, arriving less than 30 minutes after the accident, only to find his father was gone.

Advertisement

Burdett was already on his way to the hospital.

"My brother was already driving by the hospital when the second update came in" about their dad's new location, Gabe wrote.

The Apple intervention could have been life-saving to Burdett who was unfit to call 911 himself.

"He didn't remember flipping his bike and he didn't remember anything really happening until he was in the ambulance, and even then he was pretty out of it," Burdett's son revealed to CBS affiliate KREM.

After an X-ray and CT scan, Burdett is a little bruised but will make a full recovery.

The relieved son ended his post saying: "If you own an Apple Watch, set up your hard fall detection, amazing technology and so glad he had it!"