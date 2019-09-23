On Prime Minister Boris Johnson's turbulent path to Downing Street, serial philandering and ethical sloppiness became part of his shtick, blots on a career so chaotic and beguiling that the British public always seemed to forgive the mistakes.

But Johnson is now facing a potentially more serious accusation of mixing friendship with a young woman and misspent public money, one that could test voters' patience in a looming general election.

In an article published this weekend, The Sunday Times of London reported that, when Johnson was mayor of London, his office directed tens of thousands of pounds in government money

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.