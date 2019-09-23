David Cameron, Britain's former prime minister, is sorry. He is sorry that the Brexit referendum did not turn out the way he wanted. He is sorry that Britain is paralysed by political dysfunction and that no one seems to know what to do next. He is sorry that people (including, it now seems, the queen) are mad at him.

"I feel sorry about lots of things," he said in an interview last week.

It has been three years since Britain shocked itself by voting to leave the European Union in a referendum called by Cameron, three years since his hasty

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.