Jeffrey Epstein's "sex slave" claimed she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew in a bathroom when she was 17 after being plied with vodka.

Virginia Roberts, who now goes by the name Guiffre, told NBC's Dateline programme her account of being forced to have sex with Jeffrey Epstein and others, including claims against Prince Andrew.

She appeared with five other Epstein accusers to demand justice after his suicide last month while awaiting trial. That means civil actions against the paedophile financier's estate and criminal cases against his alleged co-conspirators including Ghislaine Maxwell, 57, the British socialite who was allegedly his madam.

Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Roberts. Photo / via NBC

Prince Andrew denies Giuffre's allegations, and has denied having any knowledge of Epstein's criminal behaviour during their friendship.

Giuffre, 36, said the incident took place at the house of Maxwell, the daughter of media mogul Robert Maxwell.

"The first time in London, I was so young, Ghislaine woke me up in the morning and said 'you are going to meet a prince today'," she told NBC.

"I didn't know at that point that I was going to be trafficked to that prince," she said.

"That night Prince Andrew came to her house and we went out to Club Tramp. Prince Andrew got me alcohol, it was in the VIP section, I'm pretty sure it was vodka. Prince Andrew was like let's dance together, I was like OK.

"We leave Club Tramp and Ghislaine said he's coming back to the house and I want you to do for him what you do for Epstein. I couldn't believe it."

Giuffre, who wiped away tears during the interview, said that after sex in the bathroom "he wasn't rude or anything, he said thank you and some kind of soft sentiments like that and left".

She said: "I just couldn't believe it, I couldn't believe that even royalty were involved."

Giuffre has also claimed that Andrew had sex with her in New York and on Epstein's private island in the Carribean. She said: "He denies that it ever happened but he knows the truth and I know the truth."

Jeffrey Epstein. Photo / AP

Last night friends of Andrew spoke of their frustration that the claims, which the duke has consistently denied, were being aired again. The friends believe they are being "goaded" into making a fresh public statement. Instead, they are sticking to their denial.

The six Epstein accusers. Photo / via NBC

Roberts is pictured as a teenager with Prince Andrew in 2001. Photo / Supplied

A friend said: "The denial is both specific and categoric. There never has been any sexual connection between Andrew and Virginia Roberts. It would have been immoral for the duke to have been involved with someone so young. It is very difficult for him to prove a negative. The duke feels deeply sorry for these girls. They are victims."

In the interview Giuffre also rejected the idea that her pursuit of Epstein's alleged co-conspirators was about money.

She also talked about her reaction to Epstein's death last month.

Virginia Roberts (above in NYC at 15 in a photo taken by Epstein) was just 15 when she was recruited while working at the Mar-a-Lago spa to be Jeffrey Epstein's sex slave. Photo / Supplied

"It was such a shock to me. I mean when I say, 'shock', didn't have the words. I was in mourning, not because the world lost a monster," Giuffre said.

"I was not mourning him. I wasn't mourning the death of this man. I was mourning the death of my ability to hold this man accountable."

Epstein, 66, was found dead on August 10 in his cell in New York while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Among the other women who appeared in the TV interview were Rachel Benavidez, Jennifer Araoz and Marijke Chartouni. Araoz alleges that Epstein abused her from the age of 14 while Miss Chartouni, a model, says he assaulted her in his New York mansion. Benavidez did not speak on TV.

The other two were Chauntae Davies, the hostess of Epstein's private jet known as the "Lolita Express", and Anouska de Georgiou, a British actress who claims he abused her for several years.

In a statement to NBC, Buckingham Palace said: "It is emphatically denied that the Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation."

Maxwell has denied all accusations of improper behaviour.