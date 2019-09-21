A UK man has been sentenced after deliberately farting in the face of a police officer after he was asked to bend over during a strip search.

Stuart Cook, 28, of Aberdeen was arrested at the scene of a crash and taken back to the station where he committed the vile act, asking an officer "how do you like that?" as he farted in their general direction.

Cook had been seen standing next to a car when police attended the crash and became "irate" when police placed him under arrest after smelling cannabis.

A search of Cook and the vehicle revealed a small amount of the drug.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that Cook "screamed expletives" and "puffed out his chest towards officers" as he was being taken back to the station.

Defence solicitor Laura Gracie said her client had been involved in a minor traffic accident and felt police "overreacted".

"He had been smoking a cannabis joint at the time and felt police overreacted in the way they dealt with him," she said.

"He became increasingly upset with them and acted in the manner libelled."

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered him to carry out 75 hours of unpaid work.