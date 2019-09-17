A Canadian man has been sentenced to life in prison after murdering his wife and two daughters in their family home two years ago.

Jacob Forman, 35, pleaded guilty on Monday to the triple killing of his family on December 17, 2017 reports Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Canadian man Jacob Forman with his now-deceased wife and two daughters. Photo / Facebook

The father allegedly snapped and struck his wife, Clara Forman, with a sledgehammer to her head when she asked him about his extensive alcohol consumption, a report said.

When his two daughters Karina, 7, and Yesenia, 9, asked him about their mother's screams, Forman told his children that their mother was under the weather, according to his confession.

The same day, Forman took his daughters into their bedroom and said he would come play with them but instead choked them to death and dumped all three bodies in the garage.

Forman proceeded to go to work for the next two days and during that time he tried to clean up the murder scenes, the report said.

On the second day of work, co-workers of his wife contacted the police as they couldn't account for the missing mother.

When police showed up to the home they found the bodies in the garage.