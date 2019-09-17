COMMENT:

Jeffrey Epstein got away for years with raping underage girls, and the public is properly outraged that powerful people seemed to shrug and let him off easy.

But the problem isn't one tycoon but many tens of thousands of men who pay for sex with underage girls across the country. And society as a whole reacts with the same indifference that authorities showed in the Epstein scandal.

"We see it as this singular narrative about this one guy," said Rachel Lloyd, who wrote a superb book, Girls Like Us, about her own experience being sexually trafficked as a teenager.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.