While Prime Minister Boris Johnson has minimised the potential damage of a no-deal Brexit, an internal document describing the government's contingency plans warns of many of the same dislocations the critics have talked about.

Food shortages, skyrocketing fuel prices, scarcities of some medications, dayslong waits at the border. Those are the potential effects of a no-deal Brexit as outlined by the British government in an internal policy paper.

Earlier this week, lawmakers forced the government to release the document, prepared as part of a contingency exercise called Operation Yellowhammer and dated August 2. It details the "reasonable worst case planning

Choice and availability of food will decrease and prices will rise

Huge waits at border crossings

Risk for the health care industry

Protests and riots are a possibility

The Irish border will be a big problem