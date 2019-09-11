A recent study shows that beams of light can lure birds to veer off their normal migratory flights, putting them at risk of starvation or injury.

Every year on September 11, two soaring beams of light turn on over Lower Manhattan in a glowing tribute to those killed 18 years ago. Observers looking closely can spot dots and shapes gathering inside the towers of light, moving, multiplying, wheeling lower and lower.

These dots are actually birds, who are drawn to the light along with insects and bats. The birds circle these lights, seemingly unable to veer away, and are pulled

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.