Lord Mandelson refuses to give up Lords seat after Epstein email fallout

Genevieve Holl-Allen, Ruby Cline, and Ben Riley-Smith
Daily Telegraph UK·
Lord Mandelson was dismissed as British ambassador to the US after emails revealed he had encouraged the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to seek early release from prison. Photo / Getty Images

Lord Mandelson has no intention of giving up his House of Lords seat despite British MPs demanding he step back, the Telegraph understands.

The former British ambassador to the US is understood to feel there is no reason he must leave the Lords, despite being sacked from his Washington role

