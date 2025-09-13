The fallout from the controversy this week has seen the peer stripped of honours from Manchester Metropolitan University.
There have also been calls for the former Business Secretary and Northern Ireland Secretary to be suspended as a Labour Party member.
Mandelson is a peer but strictly does not have the Labour whip because he is on leave of absence while in Washington. Ending the leave of absence will need three months’ notice.
A peer who gives up their seat is still able to use the “Lord” title but cannot speak in the Chamber or take part in votes, ending their ability to directly shape legislation.
Political opponents are calling for action to be taken.
