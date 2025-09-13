Lord Mandelson was dismissed as British ambassador to the US after emails revealed he had encouraged the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to seek early release from prison. Photo / Getty Images

Lord Mandelson has no intention of giving up his House of Lords seat despite British MPs demanding he step back, the Telegraph understands.

The former British ambassador to the US is understood to feel there is no reason he must leave the Lords, despite being sacked from his Washington role this week.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer dismissed Mandelson after emails revealed he had encouraged the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to seek early release from prison.

Peerages are granted by the monarch and cannot be given up.

But peers can give up their seat in the Lords, an option open to Mandelson if he wishes.