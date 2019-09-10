Her dream was to watch a soccer match from a stadium in Iran where women are banned from attending most sports events.

For this simple dream she paid with her life.

Sahar Khodayari, 29, died in a hospital in Tehran this week from severe burns that covered 90 per cent of her body. She had set herself on fire in front of a courthouse on September 2, after being sentenced to six months in prison.

Her crime was sneaking into Azadi Stadium, Tehran's main sporting venue, in March to watch her favourite team, Esteghlal, play against a team from the

