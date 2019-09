Previous Advertisement Next Skip Advertisement Image 1 of 13: Image 2 of 13: Image 3 of 13: A black and white photo of school of bigeye trevally (bigeye jack: Caranx sexfasciatus) form a circular shoal in open water, on the drop off of a coral reef. Ras Mohammed National Park, Sinai, Egypt. Image 4 of 13: Image 5 of 13: Image 6 of 13: Image 7 of 13: Long-tailed tit (Aegithalos caudatus japonicus) Subspecies Shima-enaga Endemic to Hokkaido On a frigid day in Hokkaido this tiny Long-tailed tit was nibbling on an icicle. Image 8 of 13: Watermilfoil (Myriophyllum spicatum) On the stems Zebra mussel (Dreissena polymorpha) On the ground of Lake of Neuchâtel Close to Boudry, Canton of Neuchâtel, Switzer Image 9 of 13: Image 10 of 13: Image 11 of 13: Image 12 of 13: Image 13 of 13: Image 1 of 13:

The London Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year has released some of the top images from this year's competition.

If penguins could fly: Behaviour, mammals - a gentoo penguin flees for its life as a leopard seal bursts out of the water. Photo / Eduardo Del Alamo

It showcases the world's best nature photography and photojournalism.

Lucky break: Urban Wildlife - an ever-adaptable raccoon pokes her bandit-masked face out of a 1970s Ford Pinto on a deserted farm in Saskatchewan, Canada. Photo / Jason Bantle

Through their ability to inspire curiosity and wonder, the images showcase wildlife photography as an art form and challenges us to consider both our place in the natural world and our responsibility to protect it.

Big cat and dog spat: Behaviour, mammals - in a rare encounter, a lone male cheetah is set upon by a pack of African wild dogs. Photo / Peter Haygarth

The overall winners will be announced 15 October 2019