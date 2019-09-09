The US federal government is considered likely to approve a Michigan man's application for the animal's skin, skull and horns to come into the United States.

A Michigan trophy hunter who paid US$400,000 ($620,000) to kill a rare black rhinoceros in Africa in 2018 is seeking a federal permit to allow him to import its skin, skull and horns to the United States, according to government records.

The hunter, Chris Peyerk of Shelby Township, Michigan, applied in April for the permit, which is required by the federal Fish and Wildlife Service. Under the Endangered Species Act, it is illegal to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.