Warning: Distressing content.

Eurydice Dixon's killer has been jailed for life.

Jaymes Todd, 20, showed no emotion during sentencing for the June 2018 rape and murder of the aspiring Melbourne comedian.

Justice Stephen Kaye told the Victorian Supreme Court Todd's conduct was "totally and categorically evil".

Advertisement

"It struck at the very heart of a decent society," Justice Kaye said.

"She was doing what she was entitled to do. In a most callous and cowardly manner you set upon her ... humiliating her before strangling her to death.

Police released images of the man in a hoodie standing on a city footpath. Jaymes Todd, 19, handed himself in at Broadmeadows police station that night. Photo / Supplied

"The act of choking her to death so that she suffocated was callous, cruel and brutal."

He said Todd presented "an unacceptable risk" of reoffending calculated at "80 per cent".

"The presence of sexual deviancy has the strongest relationship with reoffending.

"You would pose an unacceptable risk to women."

He said "mercy plays no role" in the sentence he handed down.

He said only life imprisonment was appropriate, despite giving mitigating circumstances "truly anxious consideration".

Advertisement

Todd was sentenced to life in prison but will be eligible for parole after 35 years.

The then 19-year-old stalked, raped and murdered Ms Dixon, 22, at Princes Park in Carlton North in the early hours of June 13 last year.

The sexual sadist who has autism spotted Ms Dixon at Flinders Street Station as she began an hour-long walk home from a comedy show.

Todd followed her for 54 minutes before attacking her as she left the footpath and walked across the soccer pitch barefoot not far from home.

After the murder, he returned to Princes Park to find police had set up a perimeter.

He did not go home but instead slept on a park bench at a train station, looked through Ms Dixon's phone and purchased a meat pie and a coffee.

Ms Dixon's murder was met by an outpouring of grief in Victoria. Photo / Facebook

Once home, he watched violent pornography and read news articles about his crime.

The court heard Todd was a sexual sadist who was obsessed with violent sex, rape and "snuff" films depicting a person being murdered.

He began watching pornography at the age of 11, and the videos he watched became increasingly violent.

Todd was told by family and friends his picture was on the news and he should talk to police. He reassured his girlfriend he was not involved in the murder and, after being driven to Broadmeadows Police Station, denied his involvement to police.

But in the face of overwhelming evidence, including CCTV footage of him stalking his victim, he confessed.

He told police he was attracted to Ms Dixon and followed her but did not plan to carry out the murder until the attack had begun.

Ms Dixon's murder was met by an outpouring of grief in Victoria. A vigil held at Princes Park was attended by more than 10,000 people.

The Victorian Supreme Court last month heard graphic details of the crime and of Ms Dixon's last moments.