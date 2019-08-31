An active shooter has been shot and killed by police after opening fire and killing at least five people and injuring another 20 "at random" in the United States.

Police confirmed the deaths and said the "rampage began with the shooting of a Texas State Trooper" after one man hijacked a U.S. Postal Service Jeep in Odessa, Texas and began "shooting at random people" shortly after 4pm local time.

According to reports, the incident started from a traffic stop, which sparked a double hijacking and spiralled into a deadly mass shooting and with two active shooters.

A Home Depot store was also targeted as authorities urged residents to stay in their homes.

A second shooter who was driving a separate small white or gold-coloured truck and was carrying a rifle is reportedly in custody.

University of Texas of the Permian Basin, in Odessa, has gone into lockdown.

Falcons: law enforcement in Midland and Odessa are working to locate and contain a shooter. Please stay in your dorm or office and do not open your doors. There were initial reports that the suspect was in east odessa. We will post here as soon as the situation is under control — UT Permian Basin (@utpb) August 31, 2019

Earlier, police said multiple people had been shot — including a state trooper — and urged locals to get off the road and exercise extreme caution.

While two two suspects have been disabled, Midland and Odessa remain on lockdown, with police advising the areas have not been secured.

"All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects," Midland Police Department said in a statement on Facebook earlier.

Police in Midland, near Odessa, said on Facebook:

"We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland. The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van. Please stay away from these areas and stay indoors."