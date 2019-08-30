The author's novels about female sexuality made her both a superstar and a hate figure. Edna O'Brien tells Christina Lamb about her harrowing visit to Nigeria, aged 88.

Long before #MeToo, almost 60 years in fact, there was a young, tousle-haired Irishwoman writing about female desire and male bigotry, having her books banned and burnt, and being denounced as "the scourge of Ireland". These days, word has it that the ultimate rebel woman is something of a grande dame — and the lady who opens the door of a white stucco house in Knightsbridge, with coiffed hair and a black

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.