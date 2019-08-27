Celebrities are firing up and thousands are gathering across the UK to protest Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to shut down parliament to push through Brexit.

The Queen has approved the PM's request to close parliament until the middle of October — a bold move that critics say is an attempt to stop to block a no-deal exit.

The green light from the Queen means rebel MPs will have just a few weeks to launch new plots to stop Britain leaving the European Union (EU) on October 31, according to The Sun.

The move has not gone down well with many, and one foul-mouther celebrity tweet in particular has gone massively viral, news.com.au reported.

British actor Hugh Grant isn't happy with the latest Brexit news.

Nineties heartthrob Hugh Grant unloaded on Johnson, writing: "You will not f**k with my children's future.

"You will not destroy the freedoms my grandfather fought two world wars to defend. F**k off you over-promoted rubber bath toy. Britain is revolted by you and you little gang of masturbatory prefects."

However, a brutal response to the actor's tirade from talk show host Piers Morgan has also gone viral this morning.

"Oh shut up you virtue-signalling little t**t," he wrote on Twitter.

Under Johnson's plan, a new Queen's Speech will be held on October 14 to mark the start of the new parliamentary session.

The Queen has approved UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's request to shut down parliament. Photo / AP

The formal speech is used by the government to outline its plans for the coming year. But the timing will leave little time for a possible vote of no confidence in Johnson, or for rebel MPs to pass a law to push back the Brexit date.

Johnson has denied he's trying to stop MPs from disrupting his plans.

"There will be ample time … in parliament for MPs to debate the EU, to debate Brexit and all the other issues," he said.

Weep for Britain. A sick, cynical brutal and horribly dangerous coup d’état. Children playing with matches, but spitefully not accidentally: gleefully torching an ancient democracy and any tattered shreds of reputation or standing our poor country had left. — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) August 28, 2019

But Corbyn said the move was an "outrage" and has written to Queen Elizabeth II to protest. House of Commons Speaker John Bercow also criticised the move, saying: "I have had no contact from the government, but if the reports that it is seeking to prorogue parliament are confirmed, this move represents a constitutional outrage."

"However it is dressed up, it is blindingly obvious that the purpose of prorogation now would be to stop parliament debating Brexit and performing its duty in shaping a course for the country.

"At this time, one of the most challenging periods in our nation's history, it is vital that our elected parliament has its say. After all, we live in a parliamentary democracy.

"Shutting down parliament would be an offence against the democratic process and the rights of Parliamentarians as the people's elected representative."

Protesters are gathering by their thousands in London. Photo / Getty

Protesters are gathering in cities across the UK holding placards and chanting anti-Brexit slogans. They have been peaceful so far.

In Manchester, protesters have been urged to "bring umbrellas", in a bid to channel the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

'A DARK ONE FOR UK DEMOCRACY'

MPs are set to come back to parliament after their summer break on September 3. But they are then expected to go off on the traditional three-week conference recess for the final few weeks of September.

That will now be extended for an extra week into October, giving MPs less time to get their plots sorted in time and block a no deal.

Last weekend, a government spokesman said claims that parliament would be shut down to stop MPs debating Brexit were "entirely false".

I’ve literally no idea how many thousands have descended outside Westminster right now, but it is multiplying. #StopTheCoup pic.twitter.com/ANY8gBrAVy — 💚 Scott Ainslie MEP #Remain (@ScottMEPLondon) August 28, 2019

So when the news broke, several politicians and anti-Brexit campaigners reacted with fury.

"So it seems that Boris Johnson may actually be about to shut down parliament to force through a no deal Brexit. Unless MPs come together to stop him next week, today will go down in history as a dark one indeed for UK democracy," Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted.

Margaret Beckett, a leading supporter of the campaign for a second referendum, accused Johnson of "trashing the constitution".

Anti-Brexit supporters take part in a protest near the Houses of Parliament in central London yesterday. Photo / AP

"While parliament is not even sitting, he is disgracefully dragging the Queen into the heart of the most difficult and dangerous exploitation of the usual powers of Government," she said.

Even Conservative MP Dominic Grieve said the suspension of parliament was an "outrageous" act and he would vote no confidence in his own administration.

WILL THERE BE A VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE?

British MPs could now decide to move against Johnson next week with a vote of no confidence, as they may not have the time to do so in October.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said a vote was "now certain".

But Team Boris thinks that even if Corbyn does push forward with a vote of no confidence, he's not got the numbers to bring down the government.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR BREXIT?

The move makes it more likely Britain will fall out of the EU on October 31 without a deal, wreaking havoc for people and businesses.

Exiting the EU without a deal will create huge disruption, particularly to business and trade, as border checks and tariffs are restored between Britain and the bloc.

Johnson had previously promised to take Britain out of the EU with or without a deal, and said on the weekend that it was "touch and go".

He said it was up to the EU whether they would ditch the backstop and give Britain a better deal. But he was given a 30-day lifeline by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to try to get a solution for the Irish border instead.

It is unclear whether UK politicians can halt the suspension.