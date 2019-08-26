The mosquito-borne virus spread through the island in 2017, but global health officials failed to sound the alarm.

A previously unknown outbreak of the Zika virus swept across Cuba in 2017, a year after the global health emergency was declared over, scientists reported Thursday.

Until now, the Pan American Health Organisation had no record of any Zika infection in Cuba in 2017, much less an outbreak. Following inquiries by The New York Times about the new study, published in the journal Cell, officials acknowledged that they had failed to tally 1,384 cases reported by Cuban officials that year.

