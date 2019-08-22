"I'm not going to enter a war of words with anybody, including the American president," Denmark's prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, told a Danish television channel Wednesday.

Too late.

In Denmark, a small country with powerful neighbours, commitment to international alliances is bedrock policy, and polite, measured political debate is the norm. Frederiksen usually reflects that orthodoxy, but she has occasionally demonstrated a sharp tongue — by Danish standards — and scepticism about the United States; she made a splash early in her career by comparing US policy on women's reproductive rights to Saudi Arabia's.

So her tart dismissal this week

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.