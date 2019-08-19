A woman in China allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death because he fat-shamed her.

The couple were out when the woman decided to buy ice cream. The man reportedly tried to stop her from buying ice cream by saying she was already overweight.

The incident happened on Wednesday in Zhumadian, in central China.

The woman has been arrested.

Police said the woman was arguing with her boyfriend when she attacked him with a pair of scissors on the street, in broad daylight.

He had prevented her from buying ice cream, saying she was overweight. Photo / JSTV

The couple had apparently been shopping, police said in a statement on China's social network Weibo.

Her boyfriend died in hospital after doctors failed to save him, police added.

According to Chinese news outlet JSTV, the couple had been in a relationship for less than a month.

The woman reportedly bought the pair of scissors after the boyfriend made the remark about her weight.

JSTV also released footage showing the woman standing next to her boyfriend after the attack, while he laid on the ground with bloody wounds.

Police are investigating.