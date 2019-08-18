The president, ever the real estate maven, has marvelled over Greenland's untapped natural resources. But an expert says his interest represents an "antiquated way of looking at things."

Go ahead and file this one under Stories You Probably Didn't Expect to Read About the White House This Week: President Donald Trump has been thinking about buying Greenland. Greenland says no, absolutely not.

"If he is truly contemplating this, then this is final proof that he has gone mad," Soren Espersen, the foreign affairs spokesman for the populist Danish People's Party, told a Danish broadcaster on Friday. Greenland is a semi

