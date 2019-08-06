Brazilian drug gang leader Clauvino da Silva, also known as "Shorty," has been found dead in his cell just days after a failed attempt to escape jail.

da Silva, a leader in the Red Command criminal group was found dead from a suspected suicide after his escape attempt made headlines around the world.

Using a disguise worthy of a Scooby-Doo villain, he had dressed as his daughter - complete with silicon mask - and tried to walk out of the jail while she remained inside.

Video of his unmasking was released by prison authorities and shared around the world

The attempt was not da Silva's first. Photo / AP

Rio's State Secretary of Prison Administration released the video showing da Silva in the mask and long dark-haired wig, wearing tight jeans and a pink shirt with a cartoon image of donuts.

In a statement a spokesperson for the Secretary of Prison Administration said: "'Clauvino was wearing a pink t-shirt with a black bra underneath, had long black hair, tight jeans, white sandals, a coat and glasses but even though he had the face of a girl, he didn't move like a woman.

This photo released by Brazilian authorities, shows the mask, wig and women's clothing that was used in the escape bid. Photo / AP

Officers were suspicious of his appearance, particularly as he was in the middle of seven other women visitors who were leaving the prison and who appeared to be deliberately surrounding him to shield him from being seen clearly by us."

The spokesperson also described the attempt as an "act of despair" from da Silva, who was serving a sentence of 73 years and had previously tried to escape by using prison sewers.

The Rio prison authority said it had launched an investigation into the death.