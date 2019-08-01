A convenience store in Oregon, US, reported a man wearing a Cookie Monster T-shirt to police for allegedly stealing a packet of cookies.

According to authorities, the man entered the story in the middle of the night, opened and ate half a packet of cookies, then left the store without paying.

Police were called to the scene of the alleged cookie theft but, by the time they arrived, the man was gone.

The following day, the man went into the police station to confess that he had taken a packet of cookies from the store but said it was all a misunderstanding.

The man was issued a citation for theft.

The incident happened in a small town near Portland, Oregon.

