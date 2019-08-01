It had been five days since water had stopped flowing out of the taps at Eneres Kaitano's bungalow in southern Harare, Zimbabwe's modern and tidy capital city. Five days since she had done any laundry. Five days since she had forbidden her children to use the toilet more than once a day.

On the sixth day, she again rose at 3am to fetch water from a communal borehole. By the early afternoon, she was still waiting her turn at the tap with her six buckets and cans.

Much of the city had the same idea. More than half of the