People search for survivors in a crater at the site of an Israeli strike at a UNWRA school . Photo / AFP

Gaza‘s civil defence agency said Wednesday that nine people were killed in a fresh Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people in the centre of the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

“Nine dead and dozens of injuries in a new airstrike that targeted the northern side of Abu Humeisa School, which shelters displaced people in Al-Bureij camp,” civil defence media officer Ahmad Radwan told AFP, after rescuers said an earlier Israeli strike on the same site killed 22.

- Agence France-Presse