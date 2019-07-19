Iran has seized a British-registered oil tanker with 23 crew in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Stena Impero was passing through the bottle neck into the Persian Gulf when it turned dramatically to the north at 4pm, UK time.

The vessel was surrounded by heavily-armed small craft and a helicopter and ordered to turn north.

The Iran Revolutionary Guard's website, sepahnews.com, says the tanker was seized Friday by Iranian forces for "non-compliance with international maritime laws and regulations" and has transferred the vessel to an Iranian port.

The report did not elaborate what port it was transferred to.

The operator of the oil tanker says it is unable to contact the ship after it was approached by unidentified vessels and a helicopter.

Northern Marine Management and shipping firm Stena Bulk say in a statement that the vessel was in international waters and is now heading toward Iran.

The vessel had left Fujairah in Dubai and moved into the Strait of Hormuz when it was intercepted.

The British government says it is urgently seeking information after reports Iran has seized the British-flagged ship.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump says there is "no doubt about it" that a US warship destroyed an Iranian drone, despite Iranian denials that it lost an unmanned aircraft.

Yesterday the US announced USS Boxer took defensive action after an Iranian drone came within 915m of the warship and ignored multiple calls to stand down.

He said: "No doubt about it. We shot it down."

Neither Trump nor the Pentagon spelled out how the Boxer destroyed the drone or provided any video or other evidence from the incident. Several US officials said the ship used electronic jamming to bring it down rather than hitting it with a missile. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak on the record about the event.

Electronic jamming breaks the data links between a drone and its controller on the ground, causing it to crash. Such a move requires a vehicle-mounted, counter-drone device on the flight deck of the ship — a device that's visible in official photographs of the Boxer released by the Pentagon after the incident.

National security adviser John Bolton said "there is no question this was an Iranian drone and USS Boxer took it out."

An Iranian news agency reported Friday that the country's armed forces say all Iranian drones in the Persian Gulf returned safely to their bases.

Earlier, Iran released video images it claims proves that a US warship did not destroy an Iranian drone near the Persian Gulf.

Iranian state TV shows video it says was taken by an Iranian drone on Thursday of the USS Boxer and another American warship.

The IRG on its website said the drone recorded three hours of video of the USS Boxer and five other vessels Thursday starting when the ships first entered the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump on Thursday said the Boxer took defensive action after an Iranian drone closed to within 1,000 yards of the warship and ignored multiple calls to stand down.

The claims from both sides mark another escalation of tensions between the two countries less than a month after Trump nearly launched an airstrike.

- AP