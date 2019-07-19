After being sentenced to life in prison, the Mexican drug lord was whisked away to an undisclosed location.

Throughout his long and bloody career, the drug kingpin known as El Chapo has proved to be a master of escape, breaking out of two Mexican prisons to continue his reign leading the Sinaloa cartel.

Within hours of being sentenced to life in prison Wednesday, the notorious Mexican crime lord, Joaquín Guzmán Loera, was whisked away from a federal jail in Manhattan and transferred to an undisclosed location, his lawyers said.

On Thursday, federal prison officials would not say where he had

