Nearly two decades after it was opened to house terrorism suspects and enemy fighters picked up on the battlefield in Afghanistan, the military prison at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, remains shrouded in secrecy.

A four-day trip put on by the US military, which reviewed every photo to determine if it could be published without violating secrecy rules, showed the base to be a mix of the mundane and extraordinary.

The trip began at a Navy airfield in Jacksonville, Florida. An Army captain met reporters and photographers before dawn to chaperone them onto a charter that regularly shuttles to Guantánamo.

Reporters and photographers, escorted by members of the military, board a flight bound for Guantanamo Bay from the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

US forces, families, base workers and journalists paid US$297 ($438) for a one-way seat on the Navy charter to the remote base's airstrip, then took a ferry across Guantánamo Bay to the base's Windward Side.

Advertisement

Reporters and photographers, escorted by members of the military, are transported on a ferry from one side of Guantanamo Bay to the other. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

This trip was the only one so far in 2019 to give journalists access to the zone where 40 prisoners are held, and to allow interviews with prison staff. The rules on photography include strict limits on showing the faces of base personnel.

A member of the US Coast Guard aboard a ferry transporting reporters and photographers. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

In a rare exception, Coast Guard forces who patrol the bay permit photography of their faces. The Coast Guard's Port Security Units, drawn from across the United States, serve nine-month rotations at Guantánamo Bay.

Rear Adm. John C. Ring was fired following an investigation. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

The first day featured a get-acquainted evening with the commander of prison operations, Rear Adm. John C. Ring, at his residence.

This was his last encounter with the news media at Guantánamo before his boss, Adm. Craig S. Faller, relieved him for "loss of confidence" in his leadership without further explanation. The base and the military tribunal system set up to try some prisoners have been plagued with high turnover.

A grill in the yard of Rear Adm. John C. Ring, then the commander of the Guantanamo Bay detention centre, during a welcome reception for reporters. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

The reception in many ways could have taken place in any American suburb. But no alcohol was offered. Among those mingling were those whose jobs are to censor the work of the visiting photographers.

A prisoner prays at the Camp 5 and 6 area of the Guantanamo Bay detention centre. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

During the four-day visit, only a few hours were allocated to the sprawling Detention Centre Zone, whose staff of 2,000 US military personnel and civilians oversees the remaining 40 detainees, just one of whom has been convicted of a war crime.

A communal space for general population prisoners at the Camp 6 cellblock. Photo / Dough Mills, The New York Times

About two-thirds of the wartime prisoners are held in prison buildings called Camps 5 and 6. One photograph captured a communal space for a Camp 6 cellblock, for well-behaved general population prisoners, none of whom have been charged with crimes.

The prisoners facing charges, like Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, the alleged architect of the September 11, 2001 attacks, are held in a top-secret compound called Camp 7 that reporters have never been allowed to see.

A model cell, which prison public affairs teams encourage reporters to document, shows a display of the kinds of things the military provides to general population. Photo / Doug Mills, New York Times

Prison public affairs teams encourage photographers to take pictures of the model cell, with a display of the kinds of things the military provides general population prisoners — including a skullcap, prayer beads and a prayer rug.

For years, journalists were taken to the trailers where the prison maintained a huge lending library, amassed when Guantánamo had hundreds of prisoners.

A small selection of books kept in two empty cells in the Camp 6 recreation block in the Guantanamo Bay detention centre. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

For this trip, reporters were shown a small selection of books kept in two empty cells in what is known as the Camp 6 recreation block.

A general population prisoner in the Guantanamo Bay detention centre. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

The best behaved prisoners share a couch, a large TV screen bolted on a wall and headsets to hear certain free satellite channels, from Mecca in Saudi Arabia to sports events and free, foreign-government newscasts.

A prisoner flips a sign to signify prayer time. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

A major focus of visits in recent years is the military's efforts to get funds to build permanent barracks, dormitory-style buildings, for forces now living in prefabricated housing units.

Housing units for soldiers. Congress gave the Pentagon US$115 million in 2018 to replace some trailer parks with barracks for more than 840 prison soldiers. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

Congress gave the Pentagon US$115 million ($170) in 2018 to replace some trailer parks with a barracks for 848 prison soldiers. It has yet to be constructed, but the military wants to build more.

A prison soldier's personal belongings in his housing unit. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

Reporters and photographers were brought to a trailer park area that is home to soldiers who conduct security patrols outside the prison, as distinct from those who guard the detainees.

A prison soldier in his housing unit. Reporters were brought to a trailer park area that is home to soldiers who conduct security patrols outside the prison. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

Most troops are housed outside the detainee zone, with officers in one suburban-style neighbourhood and prison guards in another. At 8am each day, the military broadcasts "The Star Spangled Banner," and troops are expected to stop and salute the nearest American flag.

A car painted like the American flag. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

In many ways, beyond the prison zone, the base of 5,500 to 6,000 residents has the trappings of small-town America. It has a commissary, neighbourhoods for Navy families, a school system for sailors' children and fast-food restaurants run by foreign labourers that are mostly popular with the people who come without their families.

A Subway near the commissary in Guantanamo Bay. In many ways, beyond the prison zone, the base of residents has the trappings of small-town America. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

About one-third of the base residents are Jamaican and Filipino guest workers, but the military generally forbids photography of them. They are stalwarts of the base's service sector, for example working at the base McDonald's.

A McDonald's restaurant in Guantanamo Bay. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

To document this trip, New York Times photographer Doug Mills presented his photos for review. The military censors images it believes could threaten security, like showing locks and cameras, or impinge on the privacy of detainees. Mills had to delete as many as 40 per cent of his images from the detention centre.

Camp X-Ray, which is no longer in use, the original detention camp for detainees after the attacks of September 11, 2001. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

The 40 detainees currently held at the Guantánamo prison are down from a high of about 675 in July 2003. After the prison opened on January 11, 2002, the Pentagon regularly shuttled reporters to the base to see the evolving detention centre, for a time hosting twice-weekly three-day visits. This article documents the most recent such opportunity to see the centre, on April 17, 2019; the prison canceled a June follow-up visit.



Written by: Carol Rosenberg



Photographs by: Doug Mills





© 2019 THE NEW YORK TIMES

