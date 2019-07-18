Nearly two decades after it was opened to house terrorism suspects and enemy fighters picked up on the battlefield in Afghanistan, the military prison at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, remains shrouded in secrecy.

A four-day trip put on by the US military, which reviewed every photo to determine if it could be published without violating secrecy rules, showed the base to be a mix of the mundane and extraordinary.

The trip began at a Navy airfield in Jacksonville, Florida. An Army captain met reporters and photographers before dawn to chaperone them onto a charter that regularly shuttles to Guantánamo.

Reporters and photographers, escorted by members of the military, board a flight bound for Guantanamo Bay from the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times
Reporters and photographers, escorted by members of the military, board a flight bound for Guantanamo Bay from the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

US forces,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.