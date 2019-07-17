Michael Collins kept an orbital vigil during Neil's and Buzz's moonwalk, but he really didn't feel that lonely.

For half a century, Michael Collins has been answering variations of the same question asked by reporters, he says.

"Mr. Collins, weren't you the loneliest man in the whole lonely history of this lonely planet by your lonely self behind the lonely moon in this lonely orbit? Weren't you terribly lonely?" he mused.

Collins is often the forgotten astronaut on Apollo 11, the one who remained in orbit, 96km above the moon in the Apollo command module, waiting for his crewmates, Neil

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: