Abel Cedeno, who says he had been bullied for being gay, took the stand in his own defence at his manslaughter trial.

Abel Cedeno said he never intended to use the knife he brandished in a Bronx high school classroom two years ago.

He had been pelted with broken pencils and wads of paper, and the knife "was only meant to deter — to scare people away," he said on the witness stand Thursday while defending himself at his manslaughter trial in state Supreme Court in the Bronx.

But minutes after taking out the knife, he had fatally stabbed Matthew

