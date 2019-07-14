Ex-soldier John Carney reveals the sordid tales shared by the 70 women he has rescued from Islamic State's 'giant brothel'.

After a long day patrolling the Isis border with a Kalashnikov, what the young jihadi fighter looks forward to is getting back to the 'women's guesthouses' for a shower and a one-night 'pleasure marriage.'

If he happens to bring a loaf of bread or a bar of chocolate, skinny-ribbed girls will line up to be blessed by an imam before climbing into the bridal bed. The marriage will last a couple of hours and be annulled in the morning so

Related articles: