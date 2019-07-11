A woman has been caught on video in an apparent attempt to scam a truck driver by making it look like he knocked her off her bicycle and caught her under the wheels of the vehicle.

Video of the staged crash on July 4 shows a middle-aged woman running with a bicycle alongside a blue truck on a street in Wuhu in the southeastern Chinese province of Anhui, news.com.au reports.

The port city, which has almost four million residents, lies on the lower reaches of the Yangtze River.

A Chinese woman has been caught on camera in an apparent attempt to scam a truck driver. Photo / South China Morning Post

The woman is seen throwing her bicycle under the truck before she positions herself in front of the truck's tyres. Watch the incredible footage above.

She then tosses her bicycle under the truck. Photo / South China Morning Post

The woman claimed she was seriously injured in the crash, but then local police saw the video filmed by an onlooker.

Wuhu authorities are investigating the woman's claims.