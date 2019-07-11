She slipped out of the house around dusk, without telling her mother. Sixteen and hungry, she followed the men who had promised her work and food.

Instead, they smuggled her out of Venezuela by sea, secretly planning to force her into a Trinidad brothel.

Put in a fishing boat, the girl, Yoskeili Zurita, said she sped away with dozens of other women, including her cousin. But the overloaded skiff took on water fast and capsized with the roll of a sudden swell.

Screams pealed across the water. Women cried out the names of children they had left behind. In the

