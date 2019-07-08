A school bookkeeper in Indonesia who recorded her boss' lewd phone call as proof she was being harassed must serve at least six months in prison for distributing obscene material, the country's Supreme Court has ruled.

Nuril Maknun, 41, who worked as a part-time bookkeeper at a high school on the religiously conservative island of Lombok, said on Friday that she was disappointed by the court's ruling, which she called an "obvious injustice." It was her final appeal in a case that has been closely followed across the country and that became an issue during the recent presidential election.

"I,