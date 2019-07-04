He was, in his own words, a 'staggeringly rich' businessman and newspaper magnate, who went to prison for a multimillion dollar fraud conviction in 2007. He has kept a low profile ever since. Then six weeks ago he received a call from the president... Conrad Black tells Alice Thomson about life inside – and after jail.

Conrad Black has just stepped off the cruise ship from the United States where he has been working his passage by giving lectures to rich tourists. "I had a high old time," he says, "but my God, it's a liver-busting circuit. It took 10