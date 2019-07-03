Albert Sutton paid just more than US$1 million for something that many rich people dream of — a private island. Then he bought a second island, less than 300m away, for US$450,000.

The purchases put Sutton, a pathologist turned real estate investor, in the universe of better-known island owners like British entrepreneur Richard Branson and actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Mel Gibson, Eddie Murphy and Johnny Depp.

But Sutton's islands are not in the Caribbean or the Pacific, as theirs are. His islands are a five-minute boat ride across Long Island Sound from New Rochelle, New York, less than an hour north

