For Sherry H. Penney, a former university chancellor, and her husband, James D. Livingston, a retired physicist, the 2017 Toyota Avalon was a sensible purchase. It was a model she and her husband had owned before, but the new version had electronic sensors and other advanced features.

"The Avalon is very safe," Livingston's daughter Susan recalled hearing Penney say.

Last month, one of those features proved fatal.

Penney, 81, and Livingston, 88, were found dead at their home in Sarasota, Florida, poisoned by carbon monoxide, according to preliminary tests by the local medical examiner. Susan Livingston said that they had

