The stabbing of a 27-year-old may have resulted from a "love triangle" dispute, a law enforcement official said.

The Ramirez sisters, identical twins, had a problem: They were both involved with the same man, a law enforcement official said.

Just before sunrise last Saturday, they started arguing, then screaming at one another. The dispute spilled outside. Then, in the heat of the argument, one sister, who had grabbed a knife during the fight, stabbed the other in the chest, fatally wounding her.

That is the early hypothesis of how Amanda Ramirez, 27, came to kill her sister, Anna Marie, outside

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: