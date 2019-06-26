Visionary scientist James Lovelock on the rise of artificial intellience — and where humans will fit in to the new world order. By Bryan Appleyard.

Cyborgs will rule the world by the end of this century. They're already here in the form of sophisticated computer programs that think for themselves. Soon they will leave us behind by thinking thousands of times faster than humans. To them, we will be as slow-witted as plants. But don't worry, the cyborgs will need us.

Those, in a nutshell, are the latest thoughts of James Lovelock, one of the boldest scientific thinkers of our

