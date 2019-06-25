A replacement teacher has been fired from her job after filming pornographic material inside the classroom on numerous occasions.

El Campo High School in Texas confirmed the teacher had produced porn inside a classroom and in a workroom on campus in May.

El Campo ISA told ABC13 Eyewitness News the teacher had been a substitute at the school for three months but has since been "let go" in connection with an "improper criminal incident" that took place on school grounds.

Parents are outraged with the lack of information being relayed to families despite the school confirming no students were involved in the production of the porn.

The teacher was a substitute at El Campo High School for three months. Photo / ABC13

"The District is aware that an improper criminal incident involving a substitute teacher occurred at ECHS. The incident involved a singular substitute teacher and no student or other district staff were involved. The district has terminated the substitute's employment and is seeking legal advice on this specific incident. The district continues to hold the safety and well being of our students and staff as our top priority," the school wrote in a statement on social media.

As of Tuesday, the female teacher's name was not being released and charges have not been filed.

Police say the woman could still face trespassing or public lewdness charges.