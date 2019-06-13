About half of the student body at one Ohio elementary school has witnessed drug use at home. Educators spend time every day teaching the children how to cope. Dan Levin of The New York Times reports.

Inside an elementary school classroom decorated with colourful floor mats, art supplies and building blocks, a little boy named Riley talked quietly with a teacher about how he had watched his mother take "knockout pills" and had seen his father shoot up "a thousand times."

Riley, who is 9-years-old, described how he had often been left alone to care for his baby brother while

