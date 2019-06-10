The helicopter crash in midtown Manhattan on Tuesday underscored the hazards of having so many helicopters flying over such a densely populated area, possibly amplifying the frequent demands for greater restrictions on those flights.

Helicopters come and go from three public heliports in Manhattan, shuttling government officials and business travellers and taking tourists on sightseeing excursions. Though accidents are rare, the aircraft have crashed into airplanes and buildings and dropped into the waters surrounding the island.

The accident Tuesday was the second helicopter crash in less than a month and the latest of several fatal incidents in and around New

Related articles: