At least one person is feared dead after a helicopter made a forced landing, crashing into the top of a building in midtown Manhattan.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said it appeared that the chopper made a "forced landing" on top of the 54-storey building.
The damage is believed to have been restricted to the top of that building.
People inside it had felt a large shake and a fire broke out.
The New York Police Department said the incident happened at 787 Seventh Ave.
Several nearby buildings have been evacuated.
The weather in the area is poor, with heavy rain and strong winds.
The crash scene is about eight blocks from Central Park.