Watch live:

At least one person is feared dead after a helicopter made a forced landing, crashing into the top of a building in midtown Manhattan.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said it appeared that the chopper made a "forced landing" on top of the 54-storey building.

The damage is believed to have been restricted to the top of that building.

Advertisement

People inside it had felt a large shake and a fire broke out.

PRELIMINARY UPDATE: There was a helicopter hard landing on the roof of 787 7th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Fire has been extinguished. Please continue to avoid the area. https://t.co/pBvrbD1MGh — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 10, 2019

At least one person is feared dead.

The New York Police Department said the incident happened at 787 Seventh Ave.

787 7th ave, #midtown NYC. We’re 1 block south. 20 mins ago there was a loud sound like a too-low #helicopter & I looked up and saw sheet of flame on roof and then smoke. News reports saying helicopter/small plane crash onto roof which would be consistent with what I heard/saw. pic.twitter.com/swY3ksLskH — Lance Koonce (@LHKoonce) June 10, 2019

Several nearby buildings have been evacuated.

FDNY members are operating on scene at 787 7th Ave in Manhattan, helicopter crash landing. — FDNY (@FDNY) June 10, 2019

The weather in the area is poor, with heavy rain and strong winds.

I don’t see any helicopter in midtown Manhattan but I def heard something rumble a little while ago pic.twitter.com/aQYzC0efNt — Dominic Cholewa I (@PlantBasedPapii) June 10, 2019

The crash scene is about eight blocks from Central Park.